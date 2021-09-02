PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.93. 116,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 171,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

