Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $4,702.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00487491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.70 or 0.01203241 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,688,333 coins and its circulating supply is 430,427,897 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.