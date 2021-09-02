Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 966,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Pintec Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,856. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pintec Technology by 60.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

