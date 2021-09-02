Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,410,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 182.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 293,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 624.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.