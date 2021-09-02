Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

