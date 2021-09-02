Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MHI stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.