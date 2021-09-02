Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

