Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

