Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.