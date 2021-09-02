PirateCash Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,271.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,292,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

