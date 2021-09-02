Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 3,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 39,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

