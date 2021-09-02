Pizza Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,074.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $249,074.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.80 or 0.01221686 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

