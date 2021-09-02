Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,881.02

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $199,881.02 and $4.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00134339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00157222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.93 or 0.07617950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.10 or 0.99963274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.72 or 0.00798480 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.