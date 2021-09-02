Plian 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,455.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $126,455.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 861,842,971 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

