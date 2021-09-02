PlotX (PLOT) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $175,041.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

