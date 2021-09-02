PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,578 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $624.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

