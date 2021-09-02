PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,827 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Bunge worth $56,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

