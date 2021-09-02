PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $53,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

