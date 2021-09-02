PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of AmerisourceBergen worth $60,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

