PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,174 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $74,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $353.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average of $339.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

