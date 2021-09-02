PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 822,971 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $57,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

