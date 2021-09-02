PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $59,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

