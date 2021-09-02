PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $96,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $298.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

