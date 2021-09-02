PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $57.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $57,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

