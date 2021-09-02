PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $59.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $59,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.