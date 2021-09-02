PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $66.73 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Polaris worth $66,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

