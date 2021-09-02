PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $72.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $72,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $141.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

