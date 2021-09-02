PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $93.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $93,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.