PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94.43 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $94,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

