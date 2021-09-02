PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 107,421 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $53,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SCHO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

