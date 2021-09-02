PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $77,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

