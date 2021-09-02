PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $68,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

