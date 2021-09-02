PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $91,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

