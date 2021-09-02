PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,929 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $64,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.