PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $75,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

EFV opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

