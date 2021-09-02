PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 32,538 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $68,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,524,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,413,000 after purchasing an additional 312,730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

