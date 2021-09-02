PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Progressive worth $61,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

