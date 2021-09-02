PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 389,117 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 12.42% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $55,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

SNSR opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.