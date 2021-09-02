PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,967 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Hubbell worth $67,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hubbell by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 45.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $203.00 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

