PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 90,386 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $97,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.