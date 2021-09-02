PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $64,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

