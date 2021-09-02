PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $96,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

AMT stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

