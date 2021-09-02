pNetwork Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $9.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

