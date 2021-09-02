Po.et One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $621,952.90 and approximately $25.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

