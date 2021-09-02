Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polar Power during the second quarter worth $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the second quarter worth $733,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.