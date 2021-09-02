PolkaCover Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $260,486.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $260,486.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

