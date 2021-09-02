PolkaWar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242,177.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $242,177.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

