Polker (PKR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $3.12 million and $3.59 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded up 196.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,305,067 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.