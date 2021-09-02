Polker Price Up 196.7% Over Last 7 Days (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 196.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.12 million and $3.59 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,305,067 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

