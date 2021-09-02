Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 2,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

