Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

